🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Wrap up Kansas Classic

TOPEKA, Kan. – The final day of the Kansas Classic wrapped up on Sunday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium. Kansas finished the meet in second place with 907 points, finishing ahead of Indiana State (799), Northern Iowa (432) and Little Rock(264), and 46 points behind Iowa State (753) for the top spot.

“I thought today we swam about as good as we could have in the morning,” said head coach Clark Campbell. “It was really good competition. We found out more about ourselves and areas we can improve on. We know exactly where we are right now and we are excited to start the run towards Big 12’s in February.”

In the 100 freestyle, junior Claudia Dougan paced the way for the Jayhawks, racing to a time of 50.27 seconds. In the next event, sophomore Brigid Gwidt raced to a time of 2:16.46, edging out the competition in the 200 breaststroke.

Kansas ended the meet on a high note, winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 3:22.50. The team was made up of juniors Dougan and Ellie Wehrmann and seniors Autumn Looney and Keyla Brown.

FINAL RESULTS

1. Iowa State – 953

2. Kansas – 907

3. Indiana State – 799

4. Northern Iowa – 432

5. Little Rock – 264

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will have a two-month break from meet action. Kansas will compete again at Arkansas in a meet on January 20-21, 2023.