🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Wrap Up KU Virtual Cup on Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team wrapped up its third competition of the season, as it hosted the KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal inside Robinson Natatorium on Thursday.

With just the Jayhawks in the water, KU competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.

In the opening race of the day, the team of Manon Manning, Autumn Looney, Dewi Blose and Keyla Brown captured the victory in the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 1:34.96.

The 200-yard freestyle relay set the pace for the day, as Manning led the Jayhawks in the 50-yard butterfly in the following race, finishing in 24.52. Looney finished second in 25.24, followed by Blose closely being in 25.26.

In the women’s 50-yard backstroke, freshman Taylor Conley led the way for KU, finishing the race in 27.39, just in front of freshman teammate Katie Cross in 27.55.

Later on, in the women’s 50-yard breaststroke, junior Kate Steward led the way for the Jayhawks finishing in 30.42. In the women’s 100-yard freestyle, freshman Ellie Wehrmann captured first place by finishing in 52.17.

In the final event of the day, the women’s 400-yard individual medley, senior Danny Dilsaver fought her way to a first-place finish, completing the medley in 4:23.18.

Kansas will be back in action on Saturday, October 17, as they host their first dual competition of the season against TCU. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT on will stream on Facebook Live.