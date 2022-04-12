⛳ Jayhawks Wrap Up Play at The Bruzzy

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas has completed its play at The Bruzzy, at the Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday afternoon.

In a field of four Top-25 teams, Kansas finishes in 14th. No. 17 Baylor won the event, scoring -21 (843), outdistancing runner-up TCU by 12 stokes (855). Kansas shot +43 (907). In the third round, Kansas shot 6-over (294), giving the Jayhawks their lowest round of the tournament.

“We were more focused and competitive today and played with a determination to score well,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said.

The highlight for the Jayhawks on Tuesday was super-senior Sera Tadokoro, who shot 1-under (71). This is Tadokoro’s second round under par this season and sixth of her career.

For the tournament Kansas was led by senior Pear Pooratanaopa, who was plus-7 through three rounds, tying for 42nd. Pooratanaopa stayed consistent, with her best round being 1-over and her worst being 4-over.

Senior Lauren Heinlein was next, shooting a three-round plus-13. Freshman Johanna Ebner and senior Abby Glynn (individual) both shot plus-14. Freshman Jordan Rothman (+20) rounded out the KU scoring.

“We didn’t give up and fought back today, which was great to see,” Kuhle said. “We just need to play par 5s smarter and keep the same amount of energy for all 36 holes. Yesterday was a tough, 36-hole day with the heat and strong winds. It was a great experience playing in these conditions. It will make us better and we will improve heading into the Big 12 Championship.”

The Jayhawks will next play at the 2022 Big 12 Championship on April 22-24 in Hockley, Texas, at the Houston Oaks Golf Club.