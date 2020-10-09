🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Wrap Up Virtual 5,000 on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks competed in its second meet of the 2020 season on Friday, as five Jayhawks competed in the Virtual 5,000-meter race inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas, led by freshman Kara Church.

Church, of Scottsdale, Arizona, finished the race in 52:38, followed by senior Crissie Blomquist in 54:53. Juniors Katie Callahan and Claire Campbell both finished in 56:23 to tie for third, followed by freshman Erin Kerrigan in 57:05.

The virtual 5,000, which is a race held virtually with other teams around the country, allows swimmers to compete in a 5,000-meter race through the end of October. The Jayhawks will have the opportunity to better their times, if necessary. Results from around the country will be compiled upon the completion of the event.

Next week, the Jayhawks will be back in action on Oct. 15, 2020 to host Virtual Meet #1 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.