👟 Jayhawks Wrap up Weekend at the Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Carolina Classic in Columbia, S.C., this weekend, where the Jayhawks registered several season and personal best performances.

The Carolina Challenge started on Friday, where KU competed in two events, the men’s and women’s 400 meters. In the men’s 400 meters, sophomore Ethan Fogle led the way for the Jayhawks, placing 18th overall with a season-best 49.20 and Cody Johnson finished 46th overall in 50.29.

In the women’s 400 meters, the Jayhawks registered a pair of top-five performances from junior Honour Finley and senior Mariah Kuykendoll, as Finley ran a 54.30 to place fourth overall, and Kuykendoll was close behind in fifth in 54.37.

The Jayhawks finish fourth and fifth overall in the women’s 400 meters, where Honour Finley placed fourth overall in 54.30 and Mariah Kuykendoll won her heat and placed fifth overall in 54.37 pic.twitter.com/uaiTypBjDT — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) January 31, 2020

The action continued on Saturday in the men’s and women’s 200 meters, with senior Ivan Henry placing fifth overall in the men’s 200 meters in 21.64. Kansas senior Jedah Caldwell led the way for the Jayhawks in the women’s 200 meters, placing sixth in 24.13 and junior Morganne Mukes came in 18th in 24.84.

In the men’s triple jump, Kansas sophomore Treyvon Ferguson put together a strong performance to finish second overall, leaping 15.73m (51-7.25 ft.) on his final attempt to set a new personal best. Ferguson’s mark also makes him the eight-best performer in KU indoor history, while setting the No. 14 mark in the country entering this weekend.

✈️✈️✈️ #KUTrack@Takeoff_Trey ‘s jump of 15.73m (51-7.25 ft.) in the triple jump earlier today makes him the No. 8️⃣ performer in KU indoor history pic.twitter.com/E2bT2dllIT — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 1, 2020

The Jayhawks closed out the weekend in the men’s and women’s 4×400 meter relay, as the Kansas women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Finley and Kuykendoll ran a season-best 3:39.73 to finish third overall. In the men’s version, the KU 4×400 meter relay team of Henry, Fogle, Johnson and Isaiah Cole placed sixth in 3:15.24.

The Jayhawks will continue their road trip next weekend when they travel to Lincoln, Neb., to compete in the Sevigne Husker Invitational on February 7-8. KU will then split the team for a pair of meets with the Iowa State Classic and the Tyson Invitational on February 14-15.