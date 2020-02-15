👟 Jayhawks Wrap Up Weekend at the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up their weekend at the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic on Saturday, where the Jayhawks won three events and set numerous personal bests.

After Zach Bradford set the school record in the pole vault on Friday, the Jayhawks recorded four marks that made their way into the top-10 KU lists on Saturday.

In the women’s shot put, junior Alexandra Emilianov put together the No. 6 throw and became the No. 3 performer in KU indoor history, throwing a personal best 16.51m (54-2 ft.) on her second throw. The throw was enough to advance her to the finals and win her the event, as it also ranks No. 19 in the NCAA entering this weekend.

Alexandra. Emilianov 😳 The Kansas junior throws 16.51m (54-2 ft.) on her second attempt in the women's shot put to win the event, while setting the No. 6 performance in KU indoor history #KUtrack pic.twitter.com/xv9HN339Lh — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 15, 2020

Sophomore Treyvon Ferguson inched his way up the KU top-10 performer list in the men’s triple jump on Saturday, where he leaped an indoor personal best 15.78m (51-9.25 ft.). Ferguson’s jump came on his third attempt, and was enough to place him fourth in the event.

On the track, the Kansas women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell and Honour Finley ran the 10th fastest time in KU indoor history, clocking a 3:35.61 to place third in the meet. The Jayhawks time was the 13th fastest in the NCAA this season and the fastest by a Jayhawk unit.

Finishing strong! 💪 #KUtrack The women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell and Honour Finley place third in 3:35.61! That’s the 13th fastest time in the NCAA entering this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/vuAB1VpZJi — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 15, 2020

At the Iowa State Classic, a trio of Jayhawks ran career bests in the women’s 800 meters, led by freshman Addie Coppinger’s 2:11.45. Coppinger’s time placed her 21st overall in a crowded field, followed by Avryl Johnson (24th, 2:11.59) and Jana Shawver (34th, 2:13.13).

Up next, the Jayhawks will send a group back to Fayetteville on February 21 for the Arkansas Qualifier. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M, on March 13-14.