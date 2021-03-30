🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Wrap Up Action at Bulls Bay

BULLS BAY, S.C. – The Kansas Jayhawks completed play at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

Kansas finished in 14th place at +15, one shot behind Marquette. Luke Kluver was the team’s top performer at Bulls Bay, shooting -1 for the tournament, and finishing tied for 18th after back-to-back top-10s in the previous two tournaments.

Ben Sigel had the low round of the day for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, with a two-under 70 and tied for 27th, recovering nicely from an opening-round 75.

“We struggled in a lot of areas, and as the head coach, I take full responsibility for our performance,” coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought Luke had another solid week, and Ben Sigel was pretty steady.”

Sigel’s round on Tuesday started with a one-over 36 on his front nine (the course’s back), but then shot a three-under 34 on his back nine to post his 70, which was his low round of the tournament by two shots.

Harry Hillier finished tied for 38th at +3 for the tournament. His low round came in the second round, when he fired a one-under 71.

William Duquette finished tied for 81st at + 12, while Zach Sokolosky finished tied for 93rd. Playing as an individual, Davis Cooper tied for 91st.

Kansas will now head back to Lawrence to begin preparations for its next tournament, The Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas, hosted by Texas A&M. The Jayhawks are scheduled to compete there April 9-11.

“I hope the guys understand the importance of preparation, and we need to get ready for Texas A&M’s event in 10 days,” Bermel said.