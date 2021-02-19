🏀 Jayhawks To Face Lady Raiders in Lubbock

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-12, 3-10 Big 12) travels to Lubbock, Texas to play Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11 Big 12) Saturday at United Supermarket Arena. The Jayhawks last played Wednesday, hosting Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. KU dropped the back-and-forth battle 84-82 despite a career-high 26 point by Zakiyah Franklin.

After Iowa State held the halftime lead, Kansas stormed out of the gate in the second half, scoring 32 points to take the lead heading into the final frame. Iowa State tied the game at 68 with 7:33 left in the game and took the lead on the next possession. Kansas cut into the Iowa State lead, but were unable to overcome the Cyclone offense.

Franklin was joined in double-figures by Holly Kersgieter, Chandler Prater and Ioanna Chatzileonti. Kersgieter finished with 18 points and marked her seventh-consecutive game with double digits. She is the team leader in points per game (16.7) and steals per game (1.61), while ranking second with 6.1 rebounds per game. Chatzileonti tallied 11 points and boasts a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. Franklin is the Jayhawks’ team leader in assists per game (3.68).