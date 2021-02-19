🏀 Jayhawks To Face Lady Raiders in Lubbock
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (7-12, 3-10 Big 12) travels to Lubbock, Texas to play Texas Tech (9-12, 4-11 Big 12) Saturday at United Supermarket Arena. The Jayhawks last played Wednesday, hosting Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. KU dropped the back-and-forth battle 84-82 despite a career-high 26 point by Zakiyah Franklin.
After Iowa State held the halftime lead, Kansas stormed out of the gate in the second half, scoring 32 points to take the lead heading into the final frame. Iowa State tied the game at 68 with 7:33 left in the game and took the lead on the next possession. Kansas cut into the Iowa State lead, but were unable to overcome the Cyclone offense.
Franklin was joined in double-figures by Holly Kersgieter, Chandler Prater and Ioanna Chatzileonti. Kersgieter finished with 18 points and marked her seventh-consecutive game with double digits. She is the team leader in points per game (16.7) and steals per game (1.61), while ranking second with 6.1 rebounds per game. Chatzileonti tallied 11 points and boasts a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. Franklin is the Jayhawks’ team leader in assists per game (3.68).
GAME 20
Date: Saturday, Feb. 20
Location: Lubbock, Texas
Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
Tip Time: 3 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS TECH
Texas Tech enters the contest with Kansas 9-12 overall and 4-11 in Big 12 play. The Lady Raiders last played against Oklahoma State Feb. 13, falling to the Cowgirls 81-61. Lexi Gordon led the charge for TTU, finishing with 21 points on 6-for-15 shooting. Khadija Faye (10 pts) and Bryn Gerlich (10 pts) joined Gordon in double figures.
Vivian Gray played all 40 minutes against Oklahoma State and is the team leader in points per game (18.9), blocks per game (1.62), assists per game (3.10) and rebounds per game (8.4). Gray and Gordon are the only two Lady Raiders to have started all 21 games this season.
Texas Tech is on a three-game losing streak and last won against Kansas State Feb. 3, 83-75. In that game. Gray tallied 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse to host Texas Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.