Jim Zebrowski: Control What You Can Control

When football fans file into a stadium for a game, Jim Zebrowski knows where the large majority of their eyes go The quarterback. Fair or not, the position commands attention and demands maturity. “When I talk to my guys, we talk about embracing the fact that they play quarterback,” Zebrowski said. “I tell them, ‘you chose it; let’s get to the facts. The majority of the people are going to watch you. Understand it, embrace it. The perception is, when we win, you play great, and when we lose, you play terrible. Right or wrong, you can’t control that.” Of course, Zebrowski knows there are plenty of things quarterbacks can control. In fact, there are more than enough to keep them busy. Whether it’s the knowledge of the offense, the physical conditioning required or the role of leader that comes with the position, Zebrowski wants his quarterbacks to focus on those challenges – not the ones out of their control.

“I coach the way I coach because I want them to play better than I ever did,” said Zebrowski, a former college quarterback himself. “I was worried about stuff that I couldn’t control. As a coach, I’ve gotten better at that. You have to focus and refocus all the time. You focus on the play, whistle blows, deep breath, focus and refocus. The biggest thing will always be to control what you can control.” For Zebrowski himself, that’s being the best husband, father and coach he can be. A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Zebrowski grew up a sports nut and played football and baseball throughout high school. He then played football and baseball at Mount Union – a Division III football power in Alliance, Ohio – with an eye on the future on what was next after college. He graduated with a degree in education from Mount Union and became a middle school math teacher at a school named Preble Shawnee in Camden, Ohio. It was a small school in the country, and Zebrowski served as an assistant football and softball coach for the high school. He then moved to Berea High School in Ohio, where he continued to teach math, and continued to coach football and added baseball to his resume as well.