Open Search
Women's Golf

⛳ Johanna Ebner Signs with Kansas Women’s Golf

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Austria standout Johanna Ebner has signed to play women’s golf at Kansas, KU head coach Linsday Kuhle announced Tuesday. Ebner will join the team in January 2022 and will immediately be eligible.

Ebner is from Villach, Austria, and recently won the Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship earlier this month. She is ranked 527 in the world amateur rankings and has been a member of the Austrian National Team since 2017. Ebner has competed the last four years with the national team and most recently this summer at the European Women’s Team Championship. She recently played in a Ladies European Tour Access event and made the cut in the with rounds 77-74-69 for a 43rd-place finish at the Flumserberg Ladies Open.

“We are so excited to add Johanna to our program this January,” Kuhle said. “She is an experienced player who has played on her national team in Austria, won her national championship and competed against the best amateur and professional players in Europe. I saw Johanna play in Spain in 2019 and loved her athleticism and competitiveness and could see her potential. She loves golf, has the drive to play professionally after she graduates and wants the experience over here in the U.S. and at KU to play against the nation’s best to help her prepare to do so. I look forward to Johanna stepping into our team and making an immediate impact this spring.”

Ebner Victories and achievements:

YearTournamentFinishScore
2021Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship1--
2021Ladies European Tour Access - Flumserberg Ladies Open T-4377 ; 74 ; 69
2021Austrian International Amateur 676 ; 72 ; 69; 74 (PAR 73)
2020Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship2--
2019Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship2--
2019Austrian Intern. Amateur Championship378 ; 76 ; 81 ; 73
2019Austrian Stroke Play U18174 ; 79 ; 75 (PAR 73)
2019Austrian Stroke Play Championship376 ; 78 ; 77 ; 74
2019Annika Invitational EuropeT-2675 ; 77 ; 73
2019Slovenian Amateur Championship9 84 ; 79 ; 73 ; 68
2018Slovenian International Junior Championship1- ; 73 ; 73
2018Austrian Match Play U181--
2017Austrian Matchplay U161--
2016Austrian Matchplay U161--

 

Ebner international tournament entries:

TournamentYear
LET Access Flumserberg Ladies Open2021
Czech Intern. Amateur Championship2021
European Ladies Amateur Championship2021
European Ladies’ Team Championship2021
European Girls’ Team Championship2019, 2018, 2017
R&A Girls Amateur Championship2019, 2018
Annika Invitational Europe2019
German Girls Open2019, 2018
Internazionali d’Italia Femminili U182019, 2018
Duke of York Young Champions Trophy2019
Internationaux de France U21 2019
Slovenian Amateur Championship2019, 2018
Slovenian Intern. Junior Championship 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016
Evolve Spanish Junior Championship2018
Global Junior Tour - Klopeinersee 2018, 2017, 2016
Kansas Jayhawks
Powered by WMT Digital