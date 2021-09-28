⛳ Johanna Ebner Signs with Kansas Women’s Golf

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Austria standout Johanna Ebner has signed to play women’s golf at Kansas, KU head coach Linsday Kuhle announced Tuesday. Ebner will join the team in January 2022 and will immediately be eligible.

Ebner is from Villach, Austria, and recently won the Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship earlier this month. She is ranked 527 in the world amateur rankings and has been a member of the Austrian National Team since 2017. Ebner has competed the last four years with the national team and most recently this summer at the European Women’s Team Championship. She recently played in a Ladies European Tour Access event and made the cut in the with rounds 77-74-69 for a 43rd-place finish at the Flumserberg Ladies Open.

“We are so excited to add Johanna to our program this January,” Kuhle said. “She is an experienced player who has played on her national team in Austria, won her national championship and competed against the best amateur and professional players in Europe. I saw Johanna play in Spain in 2019 and loved her athleticism and competitiveness and could see her potential. She loves golf, has the drive to play professionally after she graduates and wants the experience over here in the U.S. and at KU to play against the nation’s best to help her prepare to do so. I look forward to Johanna stepping into our team and making an immediate impact this spring.”

Ebner Victories and achievements:

Year Tournament Finish Score 2021 Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship 1 -- 2021 Ladies European Tour Access - Flumserberg Ladies Open T-43 77 ; 74 ; 69 2021 Austrian International Amateur 6 76 ; 72 ; 69; 74 (PAR 73) 2020 Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship 2 -- 2019 Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship 2 -- 2019 Austrian Intern. Amateur Championship 3 78 ; 76 ; 81 ; 73 2019 Austrian Stroke Play U18 1 74 ; 79 ; 75 (PAR 73) 2019 Austrian Stroke Play Championship 3 76 ; 78 ; 77 ; 74 2019 Annika Invitational Europe T-26 75 ; 77 ; 73 2019 Slovenian Amateur Championship 9 84 ; 79 ; 73 ; 68 2018 Slovenian International Junior Championship 1 - ; 73 ; 73 2018 Austrian Match Play U18 1 -- 2017 Austrian Matchplay U16 1 -- 2016 Austrian Matchplay U16 1 --

Ebner international tournament entries: