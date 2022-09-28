📣 Kaitlin Lugo Shulman Joins Kansas Athletics as Spirit Squad Director

Shulman is a former Kansas Cheerleader, who graduated with honors from the University of Kansas School of Education with a BS in Elementary Education in 2014 and completed her master’s in education administration from Emporia State University in 2019.

Following her time cheerleading, Shulman served as Head cheer Coach for Lawrence High School. She led multiple teams to qualify for a bid to NCA High School Nationals and countless local competitions. Shulman also served as coach during the first few 2 years of the KSHSAA Gameday State Cheer Showcase, the first state-based competition for cheerleading. She also went on to serve as the Lawrence High Spirit Squad Director from 2019-2021.