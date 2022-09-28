📣 Kaitlin Lugo Shulman Joins Kansas Athletics as Spirit Squad Director
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kaitlin Lugo Shulman, a former Kansas Cheerleader and assistant coach, has been named Spirit Squad Director, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday.
Shulman replaces Cathy Jarzemkoski, who retired in July after working at KU since 2000.
Shulman has served as assistant cheer coach at KU since 2017 under head coach Drake Stafford. Their leadership helped the team bring home the 2020 Small Coed National Championship. Shulman also served as the Spirit Squad Director at Lawrence High School from 2019-2021.
Shulman is a former Kansas Cheerleader, who graduated with honors from the University of Kansas School of Education with a BS in Elementary Education in 2014 and completed her master’s in education administration from Emporia State University in 2019.
Following her time cheerleading, Shulman served as Head cheer Coach for Lawrence High School. She led multiple teams to qualify for a bid to NCA High School Nationals and countless local competitions. Shulman also served as coach during the first few 2 years of the KSHSAA Gameday State Cheer Showcase, the first state-based competition for cheerleading. She also went on to serve as the Lawrence High Spirit Squad Director from 2019-2021.
Starting in 2014, Kaitlin taught 2nd Grade at Quail Run Elementary School for seven years. In 2021, she transitioned to her role as Recruitment and Retention Facilitator for the Lawrence School District.
Her family hails from Germany, the Philippines and Puerto Rico, but Kaitlin was born in Southern California. She grew up seeing the world as her father served proudly in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years. Shulman now resides in Lawrence with her husband, Matthew and two dogs, Koda and Kane.