⚾ Kansas, Air Force Series Moved to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball’s two-game series at Air Force originally scheduled for April 13-14 in Colorado Springs, Colorado has been moved to Lawrence and Hoglund Ballpark due to impending inclement weather in the Colorado area. The game on April 13 will start at 3 p.m. with the series concluding game Wednesday, April 14 at 1 p.m.

With the change in location, Kansas baseball is currently working through details regarding fan attendance and ticket information. Those details will be announced once the plans are finalized.