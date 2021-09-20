🏈 Kansas at Iowa State to Kickoff at 6 p.m. on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ first conference road trip of the season on October 2 at Iowa State will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on FS1.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Cyclones will be the 101st in the series history, including the 51st meeting in Ames. Kansas owns the all-time series record at 50-44-6, with the last matchup in Ames resulting in a 41-31 Iowa State victory.

The Iowa State-Kansas matchup dates back to 1898, where Kansas took the opening game 11-6. Iowa State holds the slight series advantage in Ames at 25-22-3.

The kickoff will be Kansas’ third night game of the 2021 season while it will be the Jayhawks’ first appearance on FS1 this season.