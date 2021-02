LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas at Kansas State men’s basketball game has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. (CT), the Big 12 office announced Tuesday. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16.

This will be the second round of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown for this season with KU claiming a 74-51 win on Feb. 2 in Allen Fieldhouse.