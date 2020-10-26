🏈 Kansas at Oklahoma Slated for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their seventh game of the season on Saturday, November 7, with kickoff being scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced on Monday. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The matchup with Oklahoma will be Kansas’ sixth conference opponent and its fourth game on the road this season.

The 2:30 p.m., kickoff will be the 2nd of the season for the Jayhawks, after playing Oklahoma State on October 3 at 2:30 p.m. Kansas has played on ESPN once this season, while not yet appearing on ESPN2.

The meeting with Oklahoma will be the 111th in the series history, dating back to the first meeting on November 7, 1903. Oklahoma holds the series advantage, 77-27-6, including a 40-13-3 mark in Norman.

The Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 31 when they host the Iowa State Cyclones. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT with the game being broadcast on FS1.