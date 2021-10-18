🏈 Kansas at Oklahoma State set for 6 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 30 at 6 p.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on FS1.

The meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma State will be the 72nd in the series history, including the 34th in Stillwater. The Cowboys hold the series advantage 39-29-3 all-time, including a 17-14-2 advantage in Stillwater.

It will be the second appearance on FS1 and fourth night kickoff for the Jayhawks this season.