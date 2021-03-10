⚾ Kansas vs. Omaha Moved to Tal Anderson Field

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball’s four-game series against the UNO Maverick has been moved to Omaha. The Jayhawks will play a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12 at Tal Anderson Field before concluding the series with another doubleheader Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The four-game series was moved out of precaution due to the impending inclement weather in the Lawrence area.

