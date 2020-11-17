🏐 Kansas At TCU Series Moved To Spring

IRVING, Texas – Due to postponements caused by COVID-19 earlier in the 2020 fall Big 12 volleyball schedule, four Big 12 volleyball conference series will be rescheduled in the spring season. Dates and times will be announced when available.

The All-Big 12 volleyball awards and academic team will be announced in the spring once all conference matches are completed.

Kansas’ matches at TCU, scheduled for Dec. 3-4, have been moved to the spring. In addition, TCU’s matches against Texas Nov. 28-29 and its series with Oklahoma have been moved to the spring slate. The Oklahoma and Iowa State series also has been moved to the spring.

Big 12 volleyball teams played a revised conference schedule this fall that consisted of double-headers played over consecutive days at the same site. The fall season will conclude with matches scheduled over the dates of November 19-21.

MATCHES MOVED TO THE SPRING