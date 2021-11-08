🏈 Kansas at TCU Slated for 3 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN+

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The game time and television information has been set for the final road game of the season for the Kansas Jayhawks. Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will take on TCU on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., on ESPN+ at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs last hooked up in 2020 with TCU winning 59-23. TCU leads the all-time series between the two schools 24-9-4 and 11-2-2 in Fort Worth. Kansas last won in the series in 2018, topping TCU 27-26 in Lawrence. The Jayhawks most recent win in Fort Worth came in 1996 via a 52-17 victory.

The 3 p.m., start time will be just the second road day game for the Jayhawks this season.