🏈 Kansas at Texas set for 6:30 p.m. Kickoff on ESPNU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas will square off under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 13, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

The meeting between the two teams will be the first since October 19, 2019, when the Jayhawks and Longhorns were in a shootout in Austin with Texas narrowly escaping with a 50-48 win. Saturday’s matchup will be the 20th in the series history, with Texas holding the series advantage at 16-3. Kansas has never won in Austin in their nine meetings there.

It will be Kansas’ first game on ESPNU and its fifth night game this season.