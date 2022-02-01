Kansas Athletics Announces 2022 Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In honor of Black History Month, Kansas Athletics is recognizing the notable achievements and accomplishments of our African-American Jayhawks through the continuance of the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series. Throughout February, Kansas Athletics will share the stories of four trailblazers and their impact on Kansas Athletics.

Now in its third year, the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series will honor Nikki (Wahle) Barrett (women’s soccer), Tamecka Dixon (women’s basketball), Ed Harvey (football/baseball) and Maurice King (men’s basketball).

The series will honor one Trailblazer per week, highlighting their impact at KU as well as interviews with individuals who were influenced by these remarkable Jayhawks.

Learn more aboutthese Trailblazers and we honor them throughout the month of February: