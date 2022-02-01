Kansas Athletics Announces 2022 Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series
LAWRENCE, Kan. — In honor of Black History Month, Kansas Athletics is recognizing the notable achievements and accomplishments of our African-American Jayhawks through the continuance of the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series. Throughout February, Kansas Athletics will share the stories of four trailblazers and their impact on Kansas Athletics.
Now in its third year, the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series will honor Nikki (Wahle) Barrett (women’s soccer), Tamecka Dixon (women’s basketball), Ed Harvey (football/baseball) and Maurice King (men’s basketball).
The series will honor one Trailblazer per week, highlighting their impact at KU as well as interviews with individuals who were influenced by these remarkable Jayhawks.
Learn more aboutthese Trailblazers and we honor them throughout the month of February:
Nikki (Wahle) Barrett | Women’s Soccer | 1999-2002
- Led KU to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2001.
- Was the first African-American to compete in the sport of soccer at KU.
- Was named Co-Captain for the 2002 season.
- Three-time Academic All-Big 12 team member (2000, 2001, 2002).
Tamecka Dixon | Women’s Basketball | 1993-1997
- Led KU to back-to-back conference championships 1996 (Big Eight) and 1997 Big 12), including an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 1996.
- Was the Big Eight Player of the Year in 1996 and the Big 12 Player of the Year in 1997.
- Was named an All-American during the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
- Scored 1,689 career points and 337 career assists and is one of four women with her number retired in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse.
- Is a member of the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.
- Is a two-time WNBA Champion with the Los Angeles Sparks and a three-time WNBA All-Star.
Ed Harvey | Football/Baseball | 1890-1894
- Was a three-time letterman between football (1893) and baseball (1890, 1891).
- Was the first African American to play football and was the first multi-sport athlete of color at KU.
- After Ed Harvey, there was not another African American student-athlete at KU until 1952.
Maurice King | Men’s Basketball | 1954-1957
- Helped the Jayhawks to win the regular season Big Seven Championship in 1957, leading KU to finish the 1957 season as the NCAA runner-up.
- Was the first African American starter for Kansas men’s basketball.
- Led the Jayhawks in scoring in 1956 and was named Second-Team All-Big Seven in 1957.
- Was a two-time All-Big Seven team member.
- Was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 1957 draft and played for the Kansas City Steers, St. Louis Hawks and Chicago Zephrys.
- Was an NBA Champion with the 1960 Boston Celtics.
- Served in the U.S. Army for two years (1957-59).
- Was on the hiring committees for Larry Brown and Roy Williams.