Kansas Athletics Bolsters Name, Image and Likeness Efforts

ASP will provide Kansas Athletics with strategic planning, compliance support and education for staff, coaches and student-athletes. In addition to educational components, ASP’s expertise will be valuable in KU’s efforts to maximize ongoing guidance, consulting services, and education to further develop, refine, and implement actionable strategies in alignment with the four pillars of the Jayhawks Ascend program and the evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics. ASP and KU will collaborate to deliver a best-in-class NIL program to student-athletes, coaches, and staff while enhancing education and support for internal and external departmental stakeholders. The Director of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Services will oversee all operations surrounding the NIL programing at Kansas Athletics, including program administration, education and resources, monitoring, external communications with marketing agencies, brand development for student athletes, coordination with corporate partner NIL initiatives and serve as a key contact with the athletics department’s Altius and Opendorse strategic partnerships.