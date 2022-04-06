Kansas Athletics Celebrates National Student-Athlete Day
Celebrated annually on April 6, we honor the student-athletes that wear “Kansas” on their uniform and who have have achieved excellence in academics and athletics, while having made significant contributions to their schools and communities.
Since its inception, National Student-Athlete Day has honored more than 3.8 million outstanding student-athletes.
This year, we checked in with some current Jayhawks on their favorite aspects of being a student-athlete.
Mya Sheridan - Soccer
Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?
Winning Big 12 Championship and making the Sweet Sixteen
Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?
The rock chalk chant before games
Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?
Definitely my coaches and teammates
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?
Be with my family or going shopping
Emma Olney - Rowing
Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?
Creating bonds with girls on the team that will last forever.
Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?
Singing the alma mater after races has always been my favorite. Even before getting to school the videos of seeing the team do it made me excited to be a part of it.
Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?
I don’t think there is a singular person, everyone at Kansas is so supportive and really wants you to succeed as an athlete, student and just as a person.
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?
My favorite thing to do is walk around Mass and get brunch with my friends on Sundays.
AJ Green III - Track & Field/Cross Country
Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?
Running at the regional track meet at Texas A&M because not only was it really fun, but it was great to have multiple teammates support me throughout that entire event.
Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?
Favorite team tradition is definitely going to Debruce after workouts and talking about school, running, and life. It’s always fun to share those great stories and memories around people that really care about you.
Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?
I would say my coaches, teammates, and family has made the biggest impact on me as a student-athlete. This is because their constant support for me has really helped me navigate this vast and continuously changing college landscape.
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics is watching Netflix, hanging out with friends, and talking to my family.
Jake English - Baseball
Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?
My most memorable moment as a student athlete was when Eli Davis threw a no hitter against k-state last year.
Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?
My favorite tradition that we do is when the alma mater is playing we put our arms around each other just puke we are normal students.
Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?
I would say that my coaches have made the biggest impact on me by just making me a better person.
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?
My favorite thing to do is probably just hang out with my roommates that don’t play baseball
Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?
Beating Texas or watching Will score his first touchdown
Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?
Pray before and after each game
Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?
My dad, pushes me to be my best everyday
Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?
Hangout with my roommates or play golf