Kansas Athletics Celebrates National Student-Athlete Day

Favorite experience or most memorable moment as a student-athlete?

Creating bonds with girls on the team that will last forever.

Favorite Tradition or Ritual you or your team does?

Singing the alma mater after races has always been my favorite. Even before getting to school the videos of seeing the team do it made me excited to be a part of it.

Who has made the biggest impact on you as student-athlete?

I don’t think there is a singular person, everyone at Kansas is so supportive and really wants you to succeed as an athlete, student and just as a person.

Favorite thing to do outside of athletics?

My favorite thing to do is walk around Mass and get brunch with my friends on Sundays.