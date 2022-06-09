Kansas Athletics Combined GPA Rises During 2022 Spring Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes recorded a combined 3.29 department grade-point average during the 2022 spring semester, an increase from a 3.23 department-wide GPA in the 2021 fall semester.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and our academic staff for their continued commitment to exceptional performance in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “This achievement is a fitting way to complete a semester that saw our Men’s Basketball program reach the pinnacle of the sport and it reiterates our ambition to win championships without compromising our foundational commitment to education. I look forward to our student-athletes building off this strong performance and continuing to flourish in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. Special congratulations are in order for Coach Lindsay Kuhle and the women’s golf team for raising the bar and setting a new program GPA record.”

Leading the way for Kansas was the women’s golf team, which set a new program record with a 3.79 GPA for the semester. Each program had a team GPA of at least 3.00 and 334 student-athletes, or 73% of students on active roster, earned a spot on the athletic director’s honor roll. Of those, 72 had a perfect 4.00 GPA for the spring semester while 262 had between a 3.00-3.99 GPA.

Team GPA

Baseball 3.17

Men’s Basketball 3.14

Women’s Basketball 3.23

Football 3.00

Men’s Golf 3.19

Women’s Golf 3.79*

Rowing 3.48

Softball 3.00

Soccer 3.36

Swimming & Diving 3.73

Tennis 3.33

Men’s Track & Field 3.16

Women’s Track & Field 3.46

Volleyball 3.69

All Sports Combined 3.29

*New Team Record