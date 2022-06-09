Open Search
General

Kansas Athletics Combined GPA Rises During 2022 Spring Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes recorded a combined 3.29 department grade-point average during the 2022 spring semester, an increase from a 3.23 department-wide GPA in the 2021 fall semester.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and our academic staff for their continued commitment to exceptional performance in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “This achievement is a fitting way to complete a semester that saw our Men’s Basketball program reach the pinnacle of the sport and it reiterates our ambition to win championships without compromising our foundational commitment to education. I look forward to our student-athletes building off this strong performance and continuing to flourish in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. Special congratulations are in order for Coach Lindsay Kuhle and the women’s golf team for raising the bar and setting a new program GPA record.”

Leading the way for Kansas was the women’s golf team, which set a new program record with a 3.79 GPA for the semester. Each program had a team GPA of at least 3.00 and 334 student-athletes, or 73% of students on active roster, earned a spot on the athletic director’s honor roll. Of those, 72 had a perfect 4.00 GPA for the spring semester while 262 had between a 3.00-3.99 GPA.

Team                                         GPA

Baseball                                     3.17
Men’s Basketball                      3.14
Women’s Basketball                3.23
Football                                      3.00
Men’s Golf                                 3.19
Women’s Golf                            3.79*
Rowing                                       3.48
Softball                                       3.00
Soccer                                         3.36
Swimming & Diving                 3.73
Tennis                                         3.33
Men’s Track & Field                 3.16
Women’s Track & Field           3.46
Volleyball                                   3.69

All Sports Combined         3.29

*New Team Record

Powered by WMT Digital