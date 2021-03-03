🏀 Kansas Athletics Donates 1,300 Tickets to Frontline Workers for Game vs. UTEP

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has donated more than 1,300 tickets to frontline workers in the Lawrence community to attend the KU men’s basketball game vs. UTEP on Thursday, March 4. The gesture was announced on KU head coach Bill Self’s weekly Hawk Talk radio show Tuesday evening.

“We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to our dedicated first responders and frontline workers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “However, with the addition of the UTEP game, we took the opportunity to provide tickets to some of those heroes in our community. While it’s never enough, our hope is they are able to take some time to relax and enjoy a Kansas basketball game in-person at Allen Fieldhouse.”

The initiative was created to honor the first responders in the Lawrence community who have selflessly sacrificed their health for the benefit of others. Recipients of the 1,300 include:

LMH Health and KU Health Systems

Lawrence Douglas County Fire/Medical

Lawrence Emergency Medicine

KUPD/Lawrence PD

Kansas Highway Patrol

“These people have sacrificed a lot for people they don’t even know,” Bill Self said on Hawk Talk. “Hopefully they’ll have some people who would like to come to the game and check out their Jayhawks on Thursday.”

No. 13/14 Kansas (18-8, 12-6 Big 12) will host UTEP (12-10, 8-8 Conference USA), Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (Central), in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.