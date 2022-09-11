Kansas Athletics Hosts Rock Chalk Choice Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Student-athletes from the Kansas Athletics programs got to walk the red carpet and celebrate the 2021-22 athletic year on Sunday evening at the Rock Chalk Choice Awards, which were hosted at the Lied Center on KU’s campus.

The program included the student-athletes making the announcement of awards, special recognition on the date of September 11th and a presentation from former Kansas track & field teammates Denesha McCuin and Andrea Norris on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. In addition, second-year Director of Athletics Travis Goff addressed the crowd.