🏀 Kansas Athletics Launches Fan Cutout Program for 2020-21 Basketball Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics announced today a fan cutout program that will provide the best fans in college basketball an opportunity to have a version of themselves at Allen Fieldhouse for the 2020-21 basketball season.

To honor the NCAA-record 62 regular season league titles by the Kansas men’s basketball team, all fan cutouts are $62. Have a custom fan cutout of yourself, a friend, or family member inside Allen Fieldhouse all season long and collect your cutout after the season. Fans wanting to purchase a cutout can visit www.KUcutout.com and follow the specifics steps to complete the process.

Proceeds generated from this program will benefit the Jayhawk Relief Fund which was created to assist with financial shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to provide additional support visit The Jayhawk Relief Fund or call 785-864-3946.

Details:

Price: $62

Website: KUcutout.com

KUcutout.com Cutouts will be placed randomly throughout the arena for both the men’s and women’s games and will not be placed in specific seating locations.

All cutouts inside Allen Fieldhouse are roughly 2-ft by 3-ft.

Opportunities to claim cutouts at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season will be communicated at a later date, shipping will not be an option.

Kansas Athletics reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate. If your photo is rejected, an athletics staff member will contact you about obtaining a new photo.