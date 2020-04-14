Kansas Athletics Launches the K Club Network

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday morning the launch of a new program, the K Club Network, at KansasKClub.com. The purpose of this new network provides a tool of engagement and support for all former Kansas student-athletes, managers and student athletic trainers.

Thanks to a new partnership with The Athlete Network, K Club members are able to continue their preparation for success after college and remain connected to their Jayhawk family through an exclusive online platform.

This tool provides K Club members with a network of companies across the country with the goal of hiring former student-athletes. Through this network, members have instant access to apply directly to companies seeking employees who possess the traits and characteristics developed through time spent as a student-athlete.

“Over the years the pride and engagement among the nearly 8,000 K Club members has expanded, which has created a need to streamline our operations,” said Ryan White, Senior Associate Athletics Director- Development. “The goal of this platform is to provide a single hub for all resources available to our K Club members.”

In addition, the platform contains an abundance of resources, including a K Club directory, schedule of K Club events and reunions, personal and professional development, coach updates, ticket and donation information and member recognitions.

The new partnership also allows Kansas Athletics and K Club to continue creating and cultivating valuable, long-lasting relationships with former Kansas student-athletes, managers and student athletic trainers.

“Unique bonds are created while competing in the Crimson and Blue,” said Candace Dunback, Senior Director of K Club. “It is our desire to foster those connections for a lifetime. Together and through the use of this technology, we will create a supportive network of passionate Jayhawks with shared experiences.”

For K Club members interested in registering and staying up-to-date with resources and events, visit the K Club Network at KansasKClub.com and create your profile today. For additional information, contact Candace Dunback at kclub@ku.edu.