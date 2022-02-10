Kansas Athletics, Lied Center and the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to host The Loyola Project Documentary

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the University of Kansas aims to create more spaces for the community to engage in conversations centering around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, Kansas Athletics has partnered with the Lied Center and the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging to host a special screening of The Loyola Project. Created by the award-winning filmmakers who produced films such as ESPN’s 2016 Emmy-nominated “30 for 30” film Catholics vs. Convicts, The Loyola Project documents the 1963 Loyola Ramblers Men’s Basketball team as it broke racial barriers en route to a national championship, all while navigating racial tensions connected to the Civil Rights Movement.

The University of Kansas will host the screening of The Loyola Project at the Lied Center on March 8, 2022 at 6:30 pm, and a conversation about race and athletics featuring Patrick Creadon, the film’s director, and Chuck Wood, a member of the 1963 Loyola Ramblers team, will follow the screening.

Tickets are free and available through the Lied Center Ticket Office starting Friday, February 11 at 11:00 am. Tickets are only available for in-person pick up and are limited to two tickets per person. To learn more about The Loyola Project and to see a teaser trailer, click here!