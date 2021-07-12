Kansas Athletics Names Booker Deputy AD for External Affairs and Revenue Generation; Promotes Corcoran and Pierce II

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas graduate Jason Booker has been hired as Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today. Booker will begin in his role immediately. Goff also announced Nicole Corcoran has been promoted to Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being (Senior Woman Administrator). Additionally, in an effort to increase Kansas Athletics’ efforts on diversity and inclusion, Paul Pierce II will begin a newly created position as Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence.

Jason Booker – Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation

Booker comes to KU after serving as the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships and Broadcast Sales for the Kansas City Royals since 2014. Booker brings more than 24 years of professional experience with him back to Lawrence.

“Jason Booker is an outstanding sports business leader with a deep track record of elevating brands, generating revenue, driving attendance and building partnerships,” said Goff. “As a fellow alum of KU, Jason is passionate about the University and is committed to a shared vision for our athletics programs. He will play a critical role in resource acquisition that will fuel our student-athletes’ pursuit in the classroom, community and in competitions. I am so happy to welcome Jason, his wife, Susan, and daughter, Ava, back to the University of Kansas.”

In his role with the Royals, Booker oversaw the day to day functions of the corporate partnership sales and activation teams as well as the Royals Radio Network media sales and affiliate sales.

Prior to joining the Royals, Booker served as the Executive Director and General Manager for Jayhawk IMG Sports Marketing for seven years. In his role with Jayhawk IMG Sports Marketing, he oversaw the day to day corporate partnership program and operation functions with the University of Kansas including the Jayhawk Radio and TV Networks, in venue, digital, print sponsorships and endorsement rights for Kansas Athletics head coaches.

Before joining IMG College, Booker was the General Manager for Action Sports Media at the University of South Carolina and the Colonial Life Center. He previously also worked as an Account Executive for Learfield Sports at the University of Oklahoma and served as the Assistant Director of Marketing in the Athletic Department at TCU. In addition to his role with IMG, Booker served as an adjunct professor in the sports management program at the University of Kansas.

Booker received his undergraduate degree in Sports Management from the University of Kansas and his Master’s in Sports Administration from Wichita State University.