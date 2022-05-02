Kansas Athletics Surplus Sale Set for This Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics will host its Surplus Sale on Saturday, May 7, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The sale will give fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment, while also providing the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 KU Athletics seasons.

Gate 9 on the northwest side of the stadium will open to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with Williams Education Fund Members receiving exclusive access beginning at 8 a.m., also through Gate 9. The sale will last until all or most of the merchandise has been sold. Included in the sale will be a variety of KU sport specific items, including golf shoes, pants & shorts; football & baseball jerseys; softball, baseball, and football cleats; track shoes; men’s & women’s sweats; as well as a good selection of shoes, quarter zips, polos, tee shirts, and socks.

Additionally, Kansas Athletics has made the decision that all sales will be by card only, no cash.

Men’s basketball or football season ticket holders who have renewed tickets prior to the April 22nd deadline will have the opportunity to get a picture taken with the Jayhawks national championship trophy. Football season ticket holders can also pick up their Kansas Football season ticketholder yard sign gift, with all trophy pictures and yard sign pickup happening on the west concourse adjacent to sections 3 & 4 as fans exit the sale.