📱 Kansas Athletics to Launch an Alternative Men’s Basketball Broadcast Exclusively Through the Official Kansas Jayhawks App

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced Thursday that it will launch a one-of-a-kind broadcast experience for all Jayhawk fans exclusively through the official Kansas Jayhawks app . This new alternative broadcast called Legends Live will be hosted by two-time All-American Wayne Simien, and will feature another KU men’s basketball guest for each of the selected games. The first opportunity for fans to view this experience will be this Saturday, Jan. 30 at Tennessee beginning at 5 p.m. The guest for Legends Live will be announced prior to each of the games this platform is utilized.

With the playing experience of Simien and his guest, both former KU basketball greats will be able to break down plays, explain what Coach Self is communicating inside the huddle and look at halftime adjustments, as well as offer fun stories from their playing days. All fans are encouraged to download the app and join Simien and his guest for the new KU men’s basketball gameday watch party at 5 p.m.

While the game will not be available through the app, fans can tune in to the network TV broadcast at 5 p.m., while simultaneously viewing the exclusive basketball commentary by Wayne and his guest in the app.

Thanks to a partnership with WMT, the Jayhawks are able to continue to boost its digital presence and stay on the forefront of emerging technologies that cater to the 2/3 of its fan base who are strictly mobile users. Fans that don’t have the app downloaded will need to do so in order to be part of the experience and can easily do so by downloading it in the app store.