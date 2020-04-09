Kansas Athletics to Participate in #LightItBlue Campaign

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics is joining major sporting and entertainment venues, historical buildings and landmarks from across the United States in the Light It Blue campaign in an effort to show solidarity and gratitude for essential workers and healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8:00 p.m. this evening, the Hoglund Ballpark and Rock Chalk Park Track & Field video boards will display the following message on a blue background: “Thank you to all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19!” In addition, the Campanile and the Waving the Wheat Wall behind the DeBruce Center will be lit blue.

“Kansas Athletics is proud to join in the Light It Blue campaign as a powerful show of support for the medical professionals and essential workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in our communities and around the world,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We are so thankful for everyone who is putting their lives at risk battling this virus and know their efforts will return our loved ones to us. They are all true heroes.”

All Lawrence residents can show their support at home by lighting their homes blue, wearing blue or by sharing images and messages to essential workers on social media using the hashtags #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue.

Follow @KUAthletics for updates and images on the #LightItBlue campaign.