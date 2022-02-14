🏀 Kansas Back in Action Tuesday, Hosting West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball plays its second-straight contest at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night as the Jayhawks host West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

With a 63-51 victory versus Kansas State on Saturday night in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Kansas improved to 17-5 on the year and 8-4 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks have now won five-consecutive Big 12 games for the first time since January-February 2000 and KU’s eight conference wins this season are the most since the 2012-13 season.

Kansas is receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the Jayhawks come into the week at No. 34 in the latest NET rankings, which factors in games through Feb. 13. KU is the sixth-highest team from the Big 12 in the NET rankings and the Jayhawks are currently a No. 11 seed in the latest edition of ESPN Women’s Bracketology.

In the first quarter of KU’s 63-51 victory over Kansas State on Feb. 12, junior Holly Kersgieter became the 30th player in Kansas Women’s Basketball history to score 1,000 points in a Jayhawk uniform. She finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth career double-double and second of the season. Kersgieter is also eighth on KU’s all-time three-point field goal list with 134, which is one away from Angel Goodrich (135; 2010-13) in seventh place.

Junior forward Taiyanna Jackson also recorded a double-double against KSU, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fourth double-double of the year for Jackson and third in the past four games. She also had five blocked shots, giving her 65 for the season, which is eighth on KU’s single-season list. Jackson needs three more blocks to reach Tamara Randsburg (68, 2002-03) in seventh.

West Virginia has dropped three straight games and four of its last five to fall to 11-11 on the year and 4-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers leading scorer KK Deans has missed the last four games and will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Esmery Martinez is second on the team with 10.5 points per game for the year.

Kansas and West Virginia have met 21 times on the hardwood in a series that dates back to 1992, with 19 meetings coming since WVU joined the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season. On Feb. 9, KU snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Mountaineers with a 65-47 victory in Morgantown. The win was also KU’s first win over WVU on the road since 2013.

Tuesday’s game is International Student Night and an opportunity for Kansas Women’s Basketball to celebrate the seven international players on its 2021-22 roster. The Kansas Basketball Band will perform at halftime and tickets are as low as $10 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Up Next

Kansas heads to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 19 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.