🏀 Kansas Back on the Road Sunday at Texas A&M

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Another stiff road test awaits the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday as they travel to Reed Arena in College Station, Texas to renew a former Big 12 Conference rivalry against Texas A&M.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network with Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Steffi Sorensen (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, improving to 2-0 on the year at home while evening its overall record at 3-3 for the season. The Jayhawks have played a tough non-conference slate to this point, which includes two close defeats against Top 10 opponents No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-58) and No. 6 UConn (71-63) at the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Jayhawks also have victories over Northwestern State (88-46) and Kansas City (70-61) to their credit, and suffered a close defeat at Penn State, falling 91-85 on Nov. 13.

Sunday’s game will be the culmination of a home-and-home series between Kansas and Texas A&M. Last season, the Jayhawks hosted the Aggies and picked up a 74-42 victory on Nov. 30, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse. That win snapped an 11-game winning streak by A&M in the series and marked KU’s largest margin of victory over the Aggies.

Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds in the 67-56 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, her fourth double-double in six games. Jackson, a unanimous Preseason All-Big selection, is averaging 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 59.7% (40-67) from the field. Prior to the season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

With 16 points against SLU, S’Mya Nichols has now scored 10 or more points in five straight games, raising her scoring average to 13.5 points per game. Nichols was 4-of-6 from three-point range against SLU, improving to 9-of-20 (45.0%) from downtown this season.

Zakiyah Franklin also reached double figures with 11 points against Southeastern Louisiana, her third consecutive game and fourth time this season scoring more than 10 points. Franklin is tied for fourth on the team at 10.7 points per game for the year, and she is now 11th on KU’s all-time scoring list with exactly 1,600 career points.

Holly Kersgieter is KU’s leading three-point shooter, hitting 46.4% (13-28) of her attempts from long range this season. Kersgieter moved into 10th in career scoring at Kansas in the season opener against Northwestern State and she has now scored 1,630 points, which is eight away from passing Crystal Kemp (2002-06) for ninth in school history.

Wyvette Mayberry is KU’s fifth starter and she’s also averaging double figures, matching Franklin with 10.7 points per game. Mayberry also leads the Jayhawks with 19 assists.

Up Next

Kansas plays four of its final five games in the month of December at home, beginning on Dec. 6 when the Jayhawks host Houston Christian. That game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.