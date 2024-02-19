⚾ Kansas Baseball 2024 Single-Game Tickets On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Single-game tickets for the 2024 Kansas baseball season are now available to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.

Reserved chairback seating will be available for $15/game, while general admission bleacher seating will be $10/game for adults and $8 for youth/seniors.

Kansas will host 26 games at Hoglund Ballpark in 2024. There will be five Big 12 Conference series, including against TCU (March 8-10), UCF (March 22-24), West Virginia (April 5-7), Texas Tech (April 26-28) and Houston (May 10-12).

The Jayhawks will host their home opener on March 1 against Texas Southern. KU will also play Missouri, Nebraska and Wichita State in midweek contests.

A full list of promotions for the 2024 season can be found here.