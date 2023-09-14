⚾ Kansas Baseball Set for Two Fall Exhibition Games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fans will have an opportunity to watch the 2024 Kansas baseball team this fall as the program announced its fall schedule today.

Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play Oklahoma State in an extended inning exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 14 at O’Brate Stadium. The start time has not yet been determined. A week later, Kansas will host Illinois State at Hoglund Ballpark in an extended inning exhibition game at 12 p.m. CT.

“We are looking forward to competing against two great opponents this fall,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “I have great respect for both programs. Both Josh (Holliday) and Steve (Holm) are outstanding baseball guys and will have their teams ready to go.”

Kansas football will also be playing in Stillwater against Oklahoma State on Oct. 14.

“We are excited to be playing our game in tandem with our football game in Stillwater, and we anticipate a great turnout for our home date with Illinois State,” Fitzgerald said.

Kansas finished the 2023 campaign with a record of 25-32 and an 8-16 mark in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks doubled their conference win total from a season ago and improved their overall win total by five games.

Neither exhibition game will count towards the spring schedule. Both games will be free and open to the public.