⚾ Kansas Baseball | Summer League Update

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball incoming and returning players have been competing in summer leagues across the country to continue to develop their skills prior to the 2021 season. Find out more about top performances in the various league and a list of all Jayhawks competing in summer leagues.

Cooper McMurray | Expedition League

McMurray, in incoming freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, played for the Pierre Trappers and led the Expedition League with a .355 batting average, .682 slugging percentage, .497 on-best percentage and a 1.179 on-base plus slugging percentage with players that have more than 15 plate appearances. McMurray is second in the league with 10 home runs, third in walks (34) and tied for eight in RBI (31).

Tavian Josenberger | Expedition League

Josenberger, a teammate of Cooper McMurray on the Pierre Trappers, tallied a .275 batting average (30-for-109), while recording 14 stolen bases. The incoming freshman from Kansas City, Missouri also had seven doubles with two triples.

Casey Burnham | Expedition League

Burnham played in 43 games for the Hasting Sodbusters, while recording the seventh-best batting average in the Expedition League (.321 | 51-for-159). The Grand Island, Nebraska native tied for second in the EL with 13 doubles, and seventh in the league with 27 walks. Burnham also finished seventh in the league with a .436 on-base percentage.

Conner VanCleave | Expedition League

VanCleave, a native of Holcomb, Kansas, played in 34 games for the Badland Big Sticks, recording a .296 average with six home runs and four doubles.

Jack Hammond | Sooner State Baseball League

Hammond, an incoming freshman from Skiatook, Oklahoma, played for the Norman Lake Rats and was named the Outstanding All-Around Player in the Sooner State League.

Others Jayhawks in summer leagues:

Blaine Ray | Expedition League

Logan Williams | Expedition League

Jake Adams | Expedition League

Ryan Vanderhei | Arizona Collegiate League

James Cosentino | Arizona Collegiate League

Sam Brady | Arizona Collegiate League

Tony Castonguay | Arizona Collegiate League

Seth Sweet-Chick | Arizona Collegiate League

Ryan Callahan | Ban Johnson (KC) League

Jake English | Ban Johnson (KC) League

Jack Wagner | Sunflower Collegiate League

Jake Baker | Sunflower Collegiate League