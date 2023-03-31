⚾️ Kansas Baseball to Celebrate National Autism Awareness Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball will be celebrating National Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 2. The Jayhawks take on the Baylor Bears at 1 p.m. CT and will be wearing special uniforms that feature a puzzle design to help raise awareness for autism.

“It’s a cause that is very near and dear to my heart,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Kelly and I have three boys and our middle son, Max, has autism. Before Max was diagnosed with autism, I didn’t know much about it. I certainly knew the word, but I had no idea of the breath and width of the spectrum and how many families it affects. It affects 1 in 36 families right now. It’s a huge number. I just thought of my own personal experience in not knowing a ton about it and then a crash course on learning a ton about it. I thought this was a great way on National Autism Awareness Day to bring to light something that is affecting a lot of families.”

Kansas Baseball will be creating a sensory-inclusive environment for the game on Sunday afternoon. Stadium volume will be silenced at 12:45 p.m. and will gradually increase by inning throughout the game. Sensory toys will be available during the game at the marketing table while supplies last.

Photos of the uniforms can be found here.