⚾ Kansas Baseball Transfer Class Ranked No. 9 by D1Baseball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Entering the second season under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald in 2024, Kansas Baseball continues to ascend and garner attention on the national level as D1Baseball ranked the Kansas transfer class as the No. 9 transfer class in the country and the best in the Big 12 on Tuesday.

After receiving the No. 1-ranked junior college recruiting class in December 2022, Fitzgerald and his staff attacked the transfer portal following the 2023 season. With the combination of the five junior college transfers who received the No. 1 ranking and the eight transfers brought in this summer, Kansas landed in the top 10 of D1Baseball’s rankings. A season ago, Baseball America ranked Kansas with the No. 25 transfer class.

Kansas will open its season on Feb. 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois-Chicago. The Jayhawks will be looking to build on their 2023 campaign when they doubled their conference win total and improved their overall win total by five games in Fitzgerald’s first season.

A list of the 13 transfers who comprise the No. 9 ranking and will be on the 2024 roster can be found below.