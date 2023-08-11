⚽️ Kansas Battles South Dakota State in Exhibition

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks played the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Friday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park in an exhibition match. The Jackrabbits bested the Jayhawks by a score of 2-1. Redshirt junior Brie Severns scored a goal in the second half in the defeat.

Kansas utilized the exhibition to give their returners and newcomers an opportunity to get acclimated. The Jayhawks played 21 of their 25 on the roster and 18 of them played at least 40 minutes.

“It was good,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “That’s why you play an exhibition game – to play everybody, especially with the new guys to see what they can do. We got out of it what we needed to and we know what we need to do this week moving into the game against Wisconsin on Thursday.”

Kansas held a 13-5 advantage on shots in the match, including a 9-2 edge on shots on goal. Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke had three shots, while senior Shira Elinav and Severns had two each.

UP NEXT

Kansas will begin the 2023 regular season on the road next Thursday, Aug. 17 at Wisconsin at 7 p.m. CT. The home opener for the Jayhawks will come the following week on Aug. 24 against Vanderbilt.

