⚽️ Kansas Battles TCU in Quarterfinals of Big 12 Championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The No. 7 seeded Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 2 seeded TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. CT at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. The quarterfinals match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is returning to the tournament for the first time since 2019 when the Jayhawks won the championship. With no tournament in 2020 and missing out on the tournament in 2021, Kansas will be playing TCU for the fourth time in the postseason since 2016.

The last matchup between the two teams came in 2019 when KU defeated TCU 1-0 in the championship game. The title was the first in program history.

On Thursday night, Kansas beat Iowa State 2-0 to help secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Freshman forward Lexi Watts scored both goals in the match. She was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Friday for her performance. The weekly award was the second of the season for Watts and the seventh for the team this year.

Junior forward Shira Elinav and super-senior Rylan Childers have been the other offensive catalysts for Kansas this season. Elinav leads the team with eight goals and 20 points. Her eight goals are tied for fourth-most in the conference and her 20 points are third-most in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Childers has a point in nine of the last 14 matches. Her 18 points are tied for fourth-most in the Big 12, while her six goals are tied for seventh in the conference.

Kansas finished the regular season with a 9-8-2 overall record and a 2-5-2 mark in conference play. TCU is currently ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and finished the year with a 10-3-5 record and went5-1-3 in Big 12 play.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Lincoln Rose (play-by-play) and Jessica Stamp (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

The winner will advance to the semifinal round of the Big 12 Championship against the winner of Oklahoma-Texas Tech on Thursday (Nov. 3).