⚽️ Kansas Battles Yale Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas closes out its non-conference home slate on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT when the Yale Bulldogs come to Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will be looking to win their fourth straight home game.

Kansas (5-2) has won five of its last six games, with four of those victories being shutouts. On Thursday, KU defeated Kansas City 3-0 and the defense held the Roos to only two shots in the game. KU finished with a season-high 24 shots in the match, its most since 2019.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers had a huge game on Thursday night against her former team. Childers finished with a career-high-tying four points, including a goal and two assists. One of the assists was to her sister, Raena Childers who scored her first goal of the season in the 55th minute.

Junior forward Shira Elinav was the other recipient of a Childers assist. In the 61st minute, Childers sent a through ball to Elinav who was able to seal the defender and score her team-high fourth goal of the season. Her four goals are tied for the most in the Big 12.

Yale (3-1-1) is coming off its first loss of the season on Friday night. The Bulldogs were shutout 1-0 in Manhattan by Kansas State. Ellie Rappole leads the Bulldogs with five points on the year.

Kansas and Yale will be playing women’s soccer against each other for the first time in school history.

MATCH PROMOTION

Sunday will be Salute to Service at Rock Chalk Park. Every Sunday is also Family Fun Day, which includes face painters, balloon artists and more!

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Dave Stewart (play-by-play) and Huw Williams (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Florida next week to wrap up its non-conference schedule by playing Florida Atlantic (Sept. 15) and USF (Sept. 18). Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.