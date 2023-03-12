🎾 Kansas Bounces Back Against No. 62 West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – No. 13 Kansas tennis bounced back against No. 62 West Virginia in Big 12 play in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sunday, defeating the Mountaineers 5-2.

The victory puts Kansas at 10-2 for the season, after the Jayhawks won eight-straight matches from Jan. 28 – March 5. The Jayhawks recently fell to No. 10 Iowa State on the road on March 10, 6-1.

In doubles action, Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren took down West Virginia’s Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2. Shortly after, Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey defeated Pei-Ju Hsieh and Maja Dodik 6-3 to clinch the doubles point for Kansas.

Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze did not finish their match against Momoko Nagato and Michaela Kcuharova with a score of 4-5.

In singles action, West Virginia tied the match up 1-1 with Kucharova beating Manu 6-1, 6-3.

No. 45 Ngounoue took down Bossi 6-2, 7-6 on court one, while Titova defeated Chang 6-2, 6-2, to put Kansas up, 3-1. Vuuren then clinched the win for the Jayhawks, beating Nagato 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Silvia Maria Costache defeats Tatiana Lipatova 6-4, 6-4. Velasquez retired due to injury against Dodrik with scores 6-3, 2-3.

Next up the Jayhawks will travel back home to play No. 40 Baylor on Friday March 17th at 5 p.m. CT and No. 12 Texas on Sunday March 19th at 12 p.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Bossi / Chang 6-2

Gagoshidze / Titova vs. Nagato / Kucharova 4-5 (DNF)

Manu / Massey def. Hsieh / Dodik 6-3

Singles