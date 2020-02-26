🏊‍♀️ Kansas Breaks Record on Day One of Big 12 Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving began the 2020 Big 12 Championships in record-breaking fashion and head into day two in second place with 68 points through two events.

After participating in the time trials on Wednesday morning (where the Jayhawks claimed four lifetime best times and two season-best finishes), the championship opened the finals with the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

In KU’s first event of the evening, the Kansas A relay team broke an 11-year-old record. Seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight, junior Manon Manning and sophomore Kate Steward finished the 200-yard medley relay in 1:37.70, breaking the time of 1:38.45 that was set back in 2009. This placed them second overall in the event, giving the Jayhawks their first medal placing of the week.

Kansas followed this up with its second silver medal placing of the evening in the 800-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of senior Jenny Nusbaum, juniors Dannie Dilsaver, Lauryn Parrish and sophomore Claire Campbell touched the wall in 7:19.65.

Head Coach Clark Campbell’s Thoughts