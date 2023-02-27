⛳️ Kansas Breaks School 18-hole Record at Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational

PEORIA, Ariz. – Kansas women’s golf broke the program record for lowest 18-hole score shooting a 9-under 279 in the final round at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational played on the Vista Village Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club Monday. The 18-hole team score of 279 eclipses the previous record of 280 set at the same event in 2017.

"Setting another program record and shooting the lowest round in program history is a wonderful accomplishment and says a lot about this team. They’re competitive and high achievers and want to represent KU to their best ability."

Kansas improved two spots to finish fourth in the 14-team field. The Jayhawks finished the tournament with a three round score of 859 (-5). No. 49 Nebraska shot a 21-under and won the tournament beating No. 24 Ohio State by 7 strokes.

“I’m so proud of the way each player stepped up and played with great confidence today and believed in their game,” Kuhle said. “We talked a lot this week about trusting the work we’ve put in, believing that we can go low and play well here, and competing on every shot with great confidence and commitment. They did all three of those today, we call it TBC.”

Sophomore Jordan Rothman carded her career low round with a score of 67 (-5) in round three and posted her lowest individual collegiate individual finish, placing tied for third in the 79 golfer field. Rothman posted a three-round score of 8-under par (208), which ties former KU golfer Sera Tadokoro for the second lowest 54-hole score in program history. Rothman posted six birdies and 11 pars in her career low round on Monday.

Kansas sophomore Lauren Clark shot a 68 (-4) in the final round, including six birdies. Clark ended with a 216, finishing even par for her three rounds which tied for 20th. Sophomore teammate Johanna Ebner carded an 1-over 73 on Monday and tied for 25th with a 217 (+1), one shot behind Clark.

“Jordan was phenomenal this week shooting 69-72-67 to finish third place,” Kuhle said. “Wonderful ball striking and putting this week. Lauren also played great today shooting 68 with a great finish and of course Abby Glynn and Johanna with 71 and 73 and fighting on every shot.”

Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton shot a 75 (+3) Monday and ended at 222 (+6), while super senior Abby Glynn had her best round of the event with a 71 (-1) in the final round.

“We played for each other and fought hard today and it was a total team effort with all five players contributing this week” Kuhle said. “I tell the team this a lot, that this group is special and we have an incredible team that is bought in with reaching our goals and helping the program improve. I’m so proud of each of our 10 players for working so hard, believing and competing like Jayhawks.”

Kansas will next compete in the Ping/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, March 24-26.