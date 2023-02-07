⛳️ Kansas Breaks School 54-hole Record at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 3-under par (69) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

The 18-team tournament field that featured 11 teams ranked in the Golfstat Top 25 played the final 18 holes Tuesday and KU shot a 286 (-2) and concluded with a three-round 12-under (852). Kansas shattered its team 54-hole record by 11 strokes with the previous record being 1-under, which was set in 2022 at the Westbrook Invitational. Additionally, for the first time in program history KU shot three rounds under par for a three-round tournament.

Wake Forest won the UCF Challenge with an 822 (-42), which was four strokes better than runner-up Mississippi State (826). Kansas placed eighth in the 18-team field and finished ahead of five ranked teams, including three in the Top 25 of the latest Golfstat rankings.