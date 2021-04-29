📣 Kansas Cheerleading Team Wins Virtual National Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas cheerleading team was crowned National Champions this week after competing in the UCA College Virtual National Championships. This win marked the team’s first victory in the D1A Small Coed Division and first win since 1995. KU topped second-place University of Miami with a final score of 85.10.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many spirit squads were unable to travel for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Universal Cheerleaders Association responded by offering a virtual competition for teams that were unable to travel to College Nationals in Orlando, Fla. A total of 20 teams competed across various divisions for the national championship title.

KU head coach Drake Stafford joined the coaching staff in 2017 in hopes to continue the competitive mentality of the program.