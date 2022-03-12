⚾️ Kansas-Cincinnati Canceled on Saturday Due to Inclement Weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kansas Baseball’s game on Saturday against Cincinnati has been canceled due to inclement weather in the Greenville area. The Jayhawks will look to makeup the game against a new opponent later in the season.

Kansas will play the final game of the First Pitch Invitational on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT against Michigan State. A free video stream will be available on the Greenville Drive’s YouTube channel and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.