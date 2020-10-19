🏐 Kansas City to Host 2025 NCAA Volleyball Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA Volleyball Championships are returning to Kansas City, Missouri in (Dec. 18-20) 2025, the NCAA announced on Oct. 14. The University of Kansas, Kansas City and the Kansas City Sports Commission will host the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championships at the T-Mobile Center.

In the 39-year history of the tournament, Kansas City has previously served as the tournament host city in 2010 and 2017.

The Jayhawks have made the NCAA Tournament nine times in program history with their latest appearance in 2017. During the 2015 season, Kansas made the NCAA Final Four for the first time, and finished fourth in the final AVCA Rankings.

Future NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Locations

2022 – Omaha, Nebraska (CHI Health Center Omaha)

2023 – Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)

2024 – Louisville, Kentucky (KFC YUM! Center)

2025 – Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)